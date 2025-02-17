Delhi Shakes: Early Morning Quake Uproots Tree in Jheel Park

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital, Delhi, early Monday morning, uprooting a 20-25-year-old tree in Jheel Park, Dhaula Kuan. The tremors were felt at 5:36 AM, with the epicenter located only five kilometers beneath the surface, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Park caretakers, Mahaveer and Janki Devi, confirmed the damage, describing the strong tremors felt around 5:30 AM. "I reported for duty at 9 a.m. today when I saw the uprooted tree," Mahaveer noted. Both caretakers mentioned that no other damage was observed aside from the fallen tree.

The NCS Director, Dr. OP Mishra, reassured Delhi's residents that there is no cause for alarm, stating that aftershocks of lesser magnitude, though common, help stabilize the area following the quake. Dr. Mishra emphasized that Delhi's location in a seismic zone accounts for minor quakes, referencing a similar 4.7-magnitude tremor in 2007.

Elsewhere, tremors were reported in Bihar around 8:02 AM, stemming from a deeper point, 10 kilometers below the surface. No casualties or significant damage have been reported in this aftermath. The authorities continue to monitor the situation, emphasizing public safety and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)