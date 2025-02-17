European Leaders to Discuss Preventing Rewards for Russian Aggression

In a critical diplomatic move, European leaders are set to convene in Paris to address the pivotal issue of Ukraine's peace negotiations. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized the need to prevent any outcome that would inadvertently reward Russia for its acts of aggression.

Albares, speaking on Onda Cero radio, stressed that rewarding a war of aggression would set a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging other nations to initiate aggressive conflicts for their gain.

The meeting will seek a unanimous stance among European nations, ensuring that peace efforts in Ukraine are structured to dissuade further acts of international aggression, fostering a more secure and stable geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)