Assam Police Launches Probe Against Pakistan National Over Alleged Anti-India Activities

The Assam Police has filed a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The move was made following a decision by the state cabinet on February 16.

Assam Police's CID has registered the FIR as Case No 05/2025 under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Sarma shared on social media platform X that the case is a direct outcome of the cabinet's decision to address allegations of an anti-India agenda linked to Sheikh and his associates.

The Assam Cabinet instructed the state DGP to conduct a thorough investigation into Sheikh's suspected activities, particularly his reported connections with Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of investigating these matters seriously and welcomed potential legal challenges.

The resolution adopted by the Assam cabinet also highlighted Sheikh's social media activities, which suggested his extensive commentary on India's internal affairs. The cabinet expressed concerns regarding Sheikh's affiliations with international bodies, including 'Lead Pakistan' and 'The Climate and Development Knowledge Network', which operate in both India and Pakistan.

The cabinet underscored the importance of uncovering any supporters or associates within India who may be aiding Sheikh's activities. They noted Assam's historical vulnerability to ISI-sponsored activities, emphasizing the necessity for vigilant and decisive action against any attempts to destabilize the state.

