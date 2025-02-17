Uttarakhand's Water Woes: CM Dhami's Fight Against Climate Change

During a workshop organized by NITI Aayog in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the state's climate challenges, particularly those impacting water resources. Dhami voiced concerns over the continuous decline of vital water sources such as drains and streams, asserting that climate change poses a significant threat to the region.

He detailed ongoing state initiatives aimed at rejuvenating water sources, mentioning that through the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARA), efforts are underway to restore approximately 5500 sources. Dhami underscored the importance of river rejuvenation projects, noting that the transfer of the Kosi, Gagas, Gomti, and Garuda rivers will provide essential services to 2 lakh people in 625 rural villages.

Recognizing Uttarakhand's role as a crucial water source, Dhami pointed out the state's substantial glacier-fed rivers, vital for the nation's food security. He commended the support of NITI Aayog in helping the state achieve significant sustainable development milestones, expressing optimism that the workshop's findings could aid other Himalayan states battling similar environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)