IL&FS Group Initiates Major Intermediary Debt Payout

The IL&FS Group has commenced an interim distribution, releasing Rs 5,000 crore to eligible creditors as part of its active resolution strategy.

With this action, the Group's total discharged debt reaches approximately Rs 43,000 crore, surpassing 70% of its target of Rs 61,000 crore.

The distribution involves major Group entities such as IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL, benefiting creditors like Bank of Baroda and SBI through a combination of InvIT units and cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)