Sterlite Power Boosts North-East India's Energy Connectivity with New Transmission Line

Sterlite Power has successfully commissioned a critical transmission line from Nangalbibra to Bongaigaon, marking a significant boost in the energy landscape of the North-Eastern Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya.

This inter-state transmission system project, stretching approximately 300 circuit kilometers, promises more reliable electricity supply across these regions. It features a greenfield substation with a 300 MW capacity strategically set against the challenging North-Eastern terrain.

Notably, the project includes a 400kV direct current line covering 123 kilometers from Bongaigaon in Assam to Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, with infrastructure primed for future expansion. Sterlite Power's CEO, Arun Sharma, emphasizes its potential to bridge power gaps, foster investment, and promote regional growth.

