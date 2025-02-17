Left Menu

Sterlite Power Boosts North-East India's Energy Connectivity with New Transmission Line

Sterlite Power announced the commissioning of the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon transmission line, enhancing energy reliability in Assam and Meghalaya. Spanning 300 circuit kilometers, the project includes a 123 km, 400kV DC line and a substation in a challenging terrain, offering enhanced power capacity and future expansion potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Power has successfully commissioned a critical transmission line from Nangalbibra to Bongaigaon, marking a significant boost in the energy landscape of the North-Eastern Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya.

This inter-state transmission system project, stretching approximately 300 circuit kilometers, promises more reliable electricity supply across these regions. It features a greenfield substation with a 300 MW capacity strategically set against the challenging North-Eastern terrain.

Notably, the project includes a 400kV direct current line covering 123 kilometers from Bongaigaon in Assam to Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, with infrastructure primed for future expansion. Sterlite Power's CEO, Arun Sharma, emphasizes its potential to bridge power gaps, foster investment, and promote regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

