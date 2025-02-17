P D Singh: Steering Standard Chartered India Towards Growth

Standard Chartered has appointed P D Singh as its new CEO for India, effective April 1, 2025. Singh will succeed Zarin Daruwala, who is set to retire at the end of March 2025.

Bringing almost three decades of experience in banking and finance, Singh has held significant positions in both European and American banks. His prior role was as CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he was instrumental in establishing the corporate banking division.

Standard Chartered views India as a crucial market, and Singh's appointment is expected to strengthen the bank's leadership. He has expressed his commitment to furthering the bank's growth and delivering value to its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)