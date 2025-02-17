Left Menu

P D Singh: Steering Standard Chartered India Towards Growth

Standard Chartered announced that P D Singh will become its CEO for India starting April 1, 2025. Singh succeeds Zarin Daruwala upon her retirement. With nearly 30 years in banking, including roles at JP Morgan and HSBC, Singh brings vast experience to foster growth in India's key market.

Updated: 17-02-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:52 IST
Standard Chartered has appointed P D Singh as its new CEO for India, effective April 1, 2025. Singh will succeed Zarin Daruwala, who is set to retire at the end of March 2025.

Bringing almost three decades of experience in banking and finance, Singh has held significant positions in both European and American banks. His prior role was as CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he was instrumental in establishing the corporate banking division.

Standard Chartered views India as a crucial market, and Singh's appointment is expected to strengthen the bank's leadership. He has expressed his commitment to furthering the bank's growth and delivering value to its stakeholders.

