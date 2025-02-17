Left Menu

India's Pomegranate Export Milestone: First Sea Shipment to Australia

India has successfully dispatched its first-ever commercial sea shipments of pomegranates to Australia, marking a significant export milestone. Initially exporting via air, the shift to sea routes came after securing SOPs in February 2024. The inaugural sea shipment reached Sydney with 5.7 tonnes from Maharashtra.

India has marked a major milestone in its agricultural exports by sending its first commercial sea shipments of pomegranates to Australia, as confirmed by an official statement released on Monday.

Traditionally reliant on air routes due to limited volumes and varying ripening periods, India's transition to sea shipments followed the establishment of market access protocols. In February 2024, a work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were agreed upon to facilitate the export process.

The initial sea-freight shipment, departing on December 6, 2024, carried 5.7 tonnes of pomegranates from Solapur, Maharashtra, and reached Sydney by January 13. Another sea shipment of the Bhagwa variety arrived in Brisbane on January 6, weighing 6.56 tonnes, further solidifying India's presence in the Australian market.

