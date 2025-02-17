India's Pomegranate Export Milestone: First Sea Shipment to Australia

India has marked a major milestone in its agricultural exports by sending its first commercial sea shipments of pomegranates to Australia, as confirmed by an official statement released on Monday.

Traditionally reliant on air routes due to limited volumes and varying ripening periods, India's transition to sea shipments followed the establishment of market access protocols. In February 2024, a work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were agreed upon to facilitate the export process.

The initial sea-freight shipment, departing on December 6, 2024, carried 5.7 tonnes of pomegranates from Solapur, Maharashtra, and reached Sydney by January 13. Another sea shipment of the Bhagwa variety arrived in Brisbane on January 6, weighing 6.56 tonnes, further solidifying India's presence in the Australian market.

