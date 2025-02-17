Left Menu

Russian Rouble's Surge: Ahead of Crucial Talks

The Russian rouble slightly fell against the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan before key Russia-U.S. talks in Riyadh. Despite this, it remains high against the dollar due to anticipated easing of geopolitical tensions, fueled by speculative investments, according to analyst Denis Popov from PSB Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:55 IST
Russian Rouble's Surge: Ahead of Crucial Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble edged down against the U.S. dollar on Monday, following anticipation of significant talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for February 18. At 0915 GMT, the rouble had fallen by 0.3%, registering at 91.40 against the dollar. This is the highest point for the Russian currency since September 2024, as per data from the over-the-counter market.

Additionally, the rouble also decreased by 0.3% against the Chinese yuan, a key foreign currency in Russia, during trading on the Moscow stock exchange. According to PSB Bank analyst Denis Popov, the upcoming negotiations in Saudi Arabia could continue to create a positive news environment, encouraging speculative capital to buy the rouble.

Overall, the Russian currency has appreciated by approximately 20% against the dollar this year, primarily driven by the expectation of reduced geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025