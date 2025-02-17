The Russian rouble edged down against the U.S. dollar on Monday, following anticipation of significant talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for February 18. At 0915 GMT, the rouble had fallen by 0.3%, registering at 91.40 against the dollar. This is the highest point for the Russian currency since September 2024, as per data from the over-the-counter market.

Additionally, the rouble also decreased by 0.3% against the Chinese yuan, a key foreign currency in Russia, during trading on the Moscow stock exchange. According to PSB Bank analyst Denis Popov, the upcoming negotiations in Saudi Arabia could continue to create a positive news environment, encouraging speculative capital to buy the rouble.

Overall, the Russian currency has appreciated by approximately 20% against the dollar this year, primarily driven by the expectation of reduced geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)