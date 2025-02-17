Left Menu

India Considers Raising Deposit Insurance Amid Co-operative Bank Crisis

The Indian government is considering increasing the deposit insurance limit beyond the current Rs 5 lakh, following a recent bank scam. This proposal aims to strengthen depositor protection in the wake of the New India Co-operative Bank crisis. Over 90% of the bank's depositors will be covered under existing insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:42 IST
India Considers Raising Deposit Insurance Amid Co-operative Bank Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is contemplating a move to raise the deposit insurance limit beyond Rs 5 lakh, according to a senior finance ministry official. The proposal comes in the wake of the New India Co-operative Bank scam, amid efforts to bolster depositor confidence.

On Monday, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju confirmed that such a measure is under active consideration. "As and when the government approves, we will notify it," he stated during a press conference attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Despite the ongoing crisis, officials maintain confidence in the cooperative banking sector's robustness.

The New India Co-operative Bank scam revealed irregularities including missing funds of Rs 122 crore. The DICGC currently covers over 90% of the bank's depositors. Secretary Ajay Seth emphasized that the RBI closely regulates the cooperative banks, ensuring the sector's stability despite isolated incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025