BDO Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Kangra

A Block Development Officer (BDO) in the Kangra district has come under scrutiny after being caught red-handed, accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Officials from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Virender Kumar Kaushal, BDO of Paragpur, in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the bribe was allegedly solicited in exchange for the release of Rs 1.5 lakhs allocated for construction projects in the Panchayat, which had been approved by the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kangra. This revelation has sparked a wave of concern as the integrity of infrastructural developments hangs in the balance.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amended) Act, 2018, has been registered against Kaushal, as confirmed by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Dharamshala. Authorities are actively investigating the case to uncover further details of this corruption scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)