Left Menu

BDO Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Kangra

A Block Development Officer in Kangra was caught taking a Rs 10,000 bribe from a Panchayat leader. The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the case involving sanctioned funds for construction work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:45 IST
BDO Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Kangra
Representatiev Image (Source: Vigilance Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Block Development Officer (BDO) in the Kangra district has come under scrutiny after being caught red-handed, accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Officials from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Virender Kumar Kaushal, BDO of Paragpur, in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the bribe was allegedly solicited in exchange for the release of Rs 1.5 lakhs allocated for construction projects in the Panchayat, which had been approved by the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kangra. This revelation has sparked a wave of concern as the integrity of infrastructural developments hangs in the balance.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amended) Act, 2018, has been registered against Kaushal, as confirmed by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Dharamshala. Authorities are actively investigating the case to uncover further details of this corruption scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025