Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Major Oil Pipeline in Russia amid Tensions

A drone strike on a Russian oil pipeline pumping station, involving Chevron and Exxon Mobil operations, has reduced oil flow from Kazakhstan. The attack coincides with U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks and is suspected to be Ukrainian in origin. The pipeline is crucial for global oil supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:18 IST
Drone Strike Disrupts Major Oil Pipeline in Russia amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike has targeted a critical pumping station along a major oil pipeline in Russia, potentially disrupting global oil supplies. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which operates the pipeline, announced that flows from Kazakhstan have been reduced, impacting supplies managed by major Western oil firms like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

This attack occurs as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The assault saw seven drones strike the Kropotkinskaya station in the southern Krasnodar region—the resulting investigation halted operations.

While the origin of the drones wasn't officially attributed to Ukraine, a Ukrainian security official indicated that the strike targeted the pumping station and a nearby oil refinery supplying Russia's military. With an estimated 20 explosions heard, the attack marks significant escalation as it directly involves Western oil interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025