A drone strike has targeted a critical pumping station along a major oil pipeline in Russia, potentially disrupting global oil supplies. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which operates the pipeline, announced that flows from Kazakhstan have been reduced, impacting supplies managed by major Western oil firms like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

This attack occurs as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The assault saw seven drones strike the Kropotkinskaya station in the southern Krasnodar region—the resulting investigation halted operations.

While the origin of the drones wasn't officially attributed to Ukraine, a Ukrainian security official indicated that the strike targeted the pumping station and a nearby oil refinery supplying Russia's military. With an estimated 20 explosions heard, the attack marks significant escalation as it directly involves Western oil interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)