Tragedy Strikes KIIT as Student's Death Spurs Protests and Evictions

A tragic incident at KIIT University has seen student protests following the alleged suicide of a Nepali engineering student, sparking forced expulsions of international students and unrest on campus. Police have apprehended a suspect, while the university urges a return to normalcy and students plead for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:19 IST
Visuals of students from IIT college. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) as a third-year engineering student was reportedly found hanging in the girl's hostel, sparking widespread unrest among students. University officials have extended efforts to restore normalcy, while authorities have apprehended the primary suspect in the case.

The university administration, facing a backlash from students, especially from Nepal, has pleaded with those who left campus to return for classes. In its official statement, KIIT underscored its commitment to restoring campus stability, emphasizing the proactive involvement of law enforcement following the incident.

Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh confirmed the suspect's arrest and detailed an ongoing investigation into harassment claims involving another student. This followed a protest, uniting Nepali and Indian students demanding justice, amidst growing distress over housing and logistical challenges faced by the displaced international cohort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

