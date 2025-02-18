Shein Faces Rising Challenges Amid Duty-Free Policy Shift

In light of recent policy changes, Shein's executive chairman Donald Tang has reassured investors of the company's robust growth trajectory. Despite the United States' recent decision to terminate duty-free status for low-value ecommerce imports from China, Tang remains optimistic.

Shein, known for its budget-friendly fashion offerings, is navigating these new challenges as it gears up for a public offering in London. Analysts have raised concerns about potential price hikes following the policy change, yet Tang stressed the firm's commitment to maintaining affordability through strategic supply chain and logistics enhancements.

While specific growth metrics were not disclosed, Tang reiterated his support for reforms that prioritize American consumers. Despite the hurdles, Shein is determined to sustain its competitive advantage in the U.S. market.

