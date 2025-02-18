Left Menu

Shein Faces Rising Challenges Amid Duty-Free Policy Shift

Shein's executive chairman reassures investors about ongoing strong growth despite U.S. ending duty-free treatment on low-value Chinese imports, sparking concerns. Working towards a London IPO, Shein's strategy focuses on supply chain advancements and logistics to maintain competitive pricing in its largest market, the U.S.

Updated: 18-02-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of recent policy changes, Shein's executive chairman Donald Tang has reassured investors of the company's robust growth trajectory. Despite the United States' recent decision to terminate duty-free status for low-value ecommerce imports from China, Tang remains optimistic.

Shein, known for its budget-friendly fashion offerings, is navigating these new challenges as it gears up for a public offering in London. Analysts have raised concerns about potential price hikes following the policy change, yet Tang stressed the firm's commitment to maintaining affordability through strategic supply chain and logistics enhancements.

While specific growth metrics were not disclosed, Tang reiterated his support for reforms that prioritize American consumers. Despite the hurdles, Shein is determined to sustain its competitive advantage in the U.S. market.



