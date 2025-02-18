Governor Acharya Champions Assam's Agricultural and Entrepreneurial Prowess

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya commended the efforts of local farmers, artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs during his visit to the Central Institute of Technology in Kokrajhar. He highlighted their vital contributions to Assam's economy through advancements in weaving, entrepreneurship, and organic farming.

Governor Acharya lauded the services and roles played by these individuals in advancing the state and the Bodoland Territorial Region's self-reliance. He urged them to inspire the next generation, positioning Assam as a leader in India's entrepreneurial landscape.

Additionally, the Governor emphasized the government's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to bolster farmers with various welfare schemes. He called for the adoption of organic farming practices and encouraged locals to engage with PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for inspiration. The Governor also distributed essential goods to the Kokrajhar District Commissioner, underscoring his support for local communities.

