UP Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session with Robust Security
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly's budget session, officials including DGP Prashant Kumar conducted thorough inspections of security arrangements. The session, set to run until March 5, will feature the presentation of the ambitious 2025-2026 budget, anticipated to exceed Rs 8 lakh crore, on February 20.
In preparation for the assembly's budget session, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, accompanied by other senior officials, reviewed security measures at the assembly premises on Tuesday. Diligent efforts are being made to ensure smooth proceedings without compromising public safety, according to Lucknow Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar.
The budget session is scheduled to continue until March 5, following the business advisory committee meeting's agenda. Highlighting fiscal ambitions, the 2025-2026 budget, expected to top Rs 8 lakh crore, will be unveiled on February 20.
In anticipation of this pivotal session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a BJP legislature meeting on Monday in Lucknow, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, among other dignitaries. Deputy CM Pathak emphasized the development-focused nature of the upcoming budget and anticipates it setting a milestone.
