Mahakumbh Surge: Ayodhya Sees Unprecedented Devotee Influx

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has sparked an unparalleled influx of devotees in Ayodhya, necessitating comprehensive security measures to accommodate the rising numbers. Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh revealed that the city has been strategically divided into six zones and 11 sectors to manage the footfall.

Singh detailed the deployment of police officers at various levels, with an emphasis on maintaining order and facilitating seamless movement for devotees. Diversion points and static positions have been implemented to guide the faithful as they seek blessings and participate in holy rituals.

With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauding the remarkable increase from 2.35 lakh devotees in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, the region's transformation underscores its economic resurgence. Adityanath credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for strengthening India's cultural and economic potential globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)