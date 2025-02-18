Heightened Security Ahead of UP Budget Session

As the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha readies to begin its Budget session, security outside the assembly has been significantly ramped up. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manisha Singh, announced the deployment of a full security apparatus outside the assembly complex. The area has been sectioned into six sectors, each overseen by a gazetted officer and plainclothes civil police, with surveillance further bolstered by CCTV cameras and Quick Response Teams.

Officers have been briefed to respond swiftly to any suspicious activity. On Tuesday, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, alongside other officials, conducted an inspection of the security set-up, issuing necessary directives to ensure a smooth session. According to Lucknow commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar, the arrangements aim to balance robust security with minimal disruption to the public.

Slated to run until March 5, the Budget session will see the presentation of the sizable 2025-2026 fiscal year budget on February 20, as confirmed in Monday's business advisory committee meeting. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a BJP legislators' meeting in Lucknow, emphasizing readiness for the session. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya reiterated the government's commitment to addressing opposition queries and matching the central government's impressive budget announcements.

