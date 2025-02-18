Samajwadi Party Demands Resignation Over Mahakumbh Tragedy
Shivpal Yadav, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, has condemned the government over the Mahakumbh stampede deaths, demanding its resignation over misuse of funds and mismanagement. SP leaders protested, accusing the government of unethical practices and failing to disclose accurately the number of fatalities.
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav strongly criticized the government in the wake of the tragic Mahakumbh stampede, which resulted in numerous fatalities, calling for its resignation over alleged misuse of funds and public relations overspending.
The party's members, demonstrating outside the legislative assembly, symbolized their discontent by bringing the 'ashes' of the government's ethics, highlighting the administration's failure to accurately account for the death toll.
As the budget session approached, SP leader Ashutosh Sinha voiced concerns about the alleged election malpractice and poor handling of the Mahakumbh event, contrasting it with the administration's previous claims of conducting a 'digital kumbh'.
