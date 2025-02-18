Left Menu

Global Currencies in Flux: Rate Cuts and Trade Tariffs Shape Market Sentiment

The dollar strengthened amid tariff concerns and expected rate cuts in the U.S., while the Australian dollar remained stable after the RBA cut its cash rate. Central banks globally are cautious about further cuts. Market attention is on Federal Reserve minutes and potential rate adjustments ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:52 IST
Global Currencies in Flux: Rate Cuts and Trade Tariffs Shape Market Sentiment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday as traders assessed the impact of tariff tensions and prospective U.S. rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar stayed near its two-month peak following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%, the first cut since the 2020 pandemic.

This move reflects global uncertainty but indicates caution regarding further easing. RBA officials, including Michele Bullock, emphasized a measured approach, while analysts like Prashant Newnaha project additional cuts in May and August.

Investor focus shifts to the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes release. With growing economic concerns, ANZ strategists suggest a prolonged pause, even as inflation grows. In Asia, the yen weakened, while the euro and sterling saw slight dips amid geopolitical tensions and upcoming central bank meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025