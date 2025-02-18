Left Menu

Telangana CM Stands Firm on Krishna River Water Resources Management

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has urged officials to alert the union government against Andhra Pradesh's alleged unilateral exploitation of Krishna river water resources. He stresses the need for a telemetry system to monitor water usage and instructs immediate actions to ensure fair water distribution for irrigation and drinking purposes in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:07 IST
Telangana CM Stands Firm on Krishna River Water Resources Management
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/X @revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive step, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to petition the union government over Andhra Pradesh's alleged unauthorized usage of Krishna river water resources. Highlighting this critical issue, the CM has instructed the Irrigation Department to be vigilant about water usage from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.

Emphasizing the importance of a telemetry system to regulate water distribution, CM Reddy pointed out Andhra Pradesh's reluctance to contribute financially to its installation. He instructed the Irrigation Principal Secretary, Rahul Bojja, to inform the Krishna River Management Board about Telangana's willingness to initially fund the telemetry system and urged immediate implementation.

In a strategic meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials, CM Reddy reviewed the water levels in various projects and stressed careful planning for the upcoming summer's irrigation needs. Regular field visits by officials were mandated to ensure that farmers face no obstacles in accessing water, hence prioritizing crop protection during harsh weather conditions.

Given that the coming months are crucial with heightened demand for irrigation, drinking water, and electricity, CM Reddy urged district Collectors to form and enact comprehensive water management plans. He instructed rigorous monitoring of water levels and responsible utilization to avert any possible crisis.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Central Water Commission's responsibility in ensuring fair water resource allocation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He appealed to the central government to check any excess water exploitation by Andhra Pradesh, stressing the critical role of the central authorities in maintaining equitable division of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025