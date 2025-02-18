Telangana CM Stands Firm on Krishna River Water Resources Management

In a decisive step, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to petition the union government over Andhra Pradesh's alleged unauthorized usage of Krishna river water resources. Highlighting this critical issue, the CM has instructed the Irrigation Department to be vigilant about water usage from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.

Emphasizing the importance of a telemetry system to regulate water distribution, CM Reddy pointed out Andhra Pradesh's reluctance to contribute financially to its installation. He instructed the Irrigation Principal Secretary, Rahul Bojja, to inform the Krishna River Management Board about Telangana's willingness to initially fund the telemetry system and urged immediate implementation.

In a strategic meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials, CM Reddy reviewed the water levels in various projects and stressed careful planning for the upcoming summer's irrigation needs. Regular field visits by officials were mandated to ensure that farmers face no obstacles in accessing water, hence prioritizing crop protection during harsh weather conditions.

Given that the coming months are crucial with heightened demand for irrigation, drinking water, and electricity, CM Reddy urged district Collectors to form and enact comprehensive water management plans. He instructed rigorous monitoring of water levels and responsible utilization to avert any possible crisis.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Central Water Commission's responsibility in ensuring fair water resource allocation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He appealed to the central government to check any excess water exploitation by Andhra Pradesh, stressing the critical role of the central authorities in maintaining equitable division of resources.

