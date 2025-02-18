Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

The prosecution in the renowned 1984 anti-Sikh riots case has requested the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, charged with the murder of a father and son in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area. Kumar was convicted for the 1st November 1984 killings of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh.

Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat submitted a written plea for the death penalty, citing guidelines from landmark cases like Nirbhaya. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has scheduled the hearing of sentencing arguments for February 21. The court has asked both parties to submit written arguments ahead of the next session.

Senior Counsel H S Phoolka, representing the victims, plans to file submissions soon. Due to a lawyers' strike, the defense counsel was unavailable and requested more time. Rawat depicted the incident as one of the 'rarest of rare' cases motivated by communal targeting without provocation. The incident disrupted community harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)