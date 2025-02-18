Left Menu

AIADMK Stages Protest Against Sexual Harassment in Tamil Nadu Schools

AIADMK workers protested in Chennai against the DMK government's alleged negligence in preventing sexual offences in Tamil Nadu. The protest aimed to highlight the purported dangers within the state's education sector and criticize the ruling party's focus on leadership over urgent social issues.

18-02-2025
Visuals of the protest by AIADMK party members (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, AIADMK party workers organized a demonstration in Chennai, condemning the DMK government for its purported failure to address the growing incidents of sexual offences against women and children in Tamil Nadu. Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK's national spokesperson, expressed concerns over the alarming frequency of such incidents, especially within the state's school education department.

Kovai Sathyan remarked that the protest was intended to raise awareness and seek justice for victims of sexual harassment. In his statement to ANI, he highlighted a worrying trend, alleging that sexual harassment is widespread within the educational system, where students face abuse not from outsiders but from their instructors. According to Sathyan, this situation has turned the school education department into a focal point of sexual misconduct.

Additionally, Sathyan criticized the DMK government for being preoccupied with promoting its leader, MK Stalin, and his son, rather than prioritizing pressing social issues. He insisted that the protest aimed to capture their attention and demand accountability regarding the harassment cases.

One incident that fueled the protests involved a 19-year-old Anna University student allegedly assaulted on campus, which generated political upheaval and criticism towards the state government's management of the case.

AIADMK legislators staged a symbolic protest on January 9 by wearing black shirts to criticize the administration at the start of the Tamil Nadu assembly session on January 6. Chief Minister Stalin responded by affirming the government's support for the victim and noted that the suspect had been arrested swiftly following the offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

