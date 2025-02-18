Fierce Blaze Engulfs Udhampur Forest Land

A significant fire broke out on Tuesday in the Soil Conversion Clouser of Udhampur district, demanding immediate intervention from the Department of Forest and local residents who are valiantly attempting to contain the blaze. The precise cause of the inferno remains unknown, adding urgency to the efforts to manage the situation.

Forest incharge Love Bandral informed ANI that substantial efforts are underway to control the fire, and partial success has been achieved with one side of the forest now under relative control. This unfortunate incident comes on the heels of another massive fire within the forest area of Urlian village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday afternoon.

Head constable and fireman Tilak Raj of the Udhampur Fire and Emergency Department disclosed their collaboration with local residents in battling the flames. 'We arrived here promptly and are doing our utmost to extinguish the fire. The flames have spread considerably, but with the help of the community, we are striving to bring the fire under control,' he said.

