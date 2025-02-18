Germany's Real Estate Crunch: Building Permits Hit Record Low

The German real estate sector faces a significant downturn as residential building permits plummeted last year, marking the lowest level since 2010. The industry struggles amid red tape, high construction costs, and rising interest rates.

Data from the German statistics office revealed that authorities approved just 215,900 new buildings, a sharp decline of 16.8% compared to the previous year. Despite chronic housing shortages in major cities, this issue has been conspicuously absent from political discourse, as noted by Hamburg Commercial Bank's chief economist, Cyrus de la Rubia.

The outlook remains bleak, with the German Property Federation predicting only 210,000 approvals this year, a 45% drop from the government's annual target of 400,000 new units. Ralph Henger from the German Economic Institute emphasized the growing gap between housing needs and construction output.

