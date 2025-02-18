Reliance Group's Renewable Leap: Solar and Battery Manufacturing

Reliance Infrastructure is making a significant shift into the renewable energy equipment manufacturing industry, as shared by industry insiders. The company's expansion will include the establishment of integrated units for solar and battery manufacturing.

The company has named Ivan Saha as CEO of Renewable Manufacturing and Mushtaque Hussain as CEO of Battery Manufacturing, reflecting its commitment to fostering expertise at the helm. Saha, with a background in semiconductors and solar technology, will lead solar production efforts. Meanwhile, Hussain, who brings substantial experience from the automotive and electronics sectors, will head the battery manufacturing unit.

Reliance's strategic entry aims to strengthen the group's position across the entire spectrum of the renewable energy value chain, enhancing its capability to deliver full-fledged solutions from manufacturing to energy generation. This venture aligns with Reliance Power's focus on renewable energy, bolstering the group's collective impact in the clean energy domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)