Drone Strike Disrupts Caspian Oil Transit

A significant reduction in oil transit volumes from Kazakhstan is expected following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's pipeline, as announced by Russia's Transneft on Tuesday.

The damage inflicted by the drone strike will necessitate repairs that could span up to two months, the company elaborated, emphasizing the operation's complexity.

This attack on Monday disrupted a Russian pumping station, affecting global oil supplies managed by Western firms, such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil, highlighting the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure.

