Drone Strike Disrupts Caspian Oil Transit

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's pipeline has led to a 30% reduction in oil transit volumes from Kazakhstan, according to Russia's Transneft. The damage will take up to two months to repair, affecting oil flows managed by firms including Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant reduction in oil transit volumes from Kazakhstan is expected following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's pipeline, as announced by Russia's Transneft on Tuesday.

The damage inflicted by the drone strike will necessitate repairs that could span up to two months, the company elaborated, emphasizing the operation's complexity.

This attack on Monday disrupted a Russian pumping station, affecting global oil supplies managed by Western firms, such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil, highlighting the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure.

