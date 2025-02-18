Patna Firing Incident: Four Suspects Detained Amid Growing Law and Order Concerns
In Patna's Kankarbagh area, four suspects have been detained following a firing incident. Despite no injuries, the event highlights the region's growing law and order issues. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the government's handling of crime, claiming rampant shootings and kidnappings across Bihar.
Authorities in Patna have detained four individuals following a shooting incident in the city's Kankarbagh area. The altercation prompted a swift response from the Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police, leading to the suspects' eventual surrender after they took refuge in a nearby house.
The operation was closely monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awakash Kumar and senior officials, ensuring no injuries occurred and civilians were safe. However, the accused have yet to reveal the motive behind the attack, leaving local residents in a state of unrest.
In the aftermath, political figures like RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have condemned Bihar's government for its failure to address rising crime rates, citing frequent shootings and kidnappings in Patna. Yadav suggests the administration is out of touch with the public's safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
