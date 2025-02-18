Tether Eyes Future Investment Opportunities with Juventus
Cryptocurrency firm Tether has expressed interest in increasing its investment in Juventus, Italy's Serie A soccer club, where it currently holds a 5% stake. CEO Paolo Ardoino mentioned that Tether is open to future options and aims to cooperate with the club's management and owners to help realize its potential.
Cryptocurrency giant Tether is evaluating its future investment strategies concerning its involvement with Juventus, Italy's premium Serie A football club. Currently, Tether holds a 5% stake in the iconic club.
During an interview with Reuters, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino indicated the firm's openness to potentially expanding its share, provided there are willing sellers. Ardoino, himself a Juventus enthusiast, clarified that the company was coordinating closely with the Juventus management and market regulators.
Tether, identified as the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency, acquired its stake through open market purchases over recent months. Emphasizing cooperation, Ardoino stated, 'We aim to support Juventus's management and unlock its untapped potential.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
