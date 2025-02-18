Left Menu

Record-Breaking Turnout at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj sees an unprecedented turnout with over 540 million devotees gathering to take a holy dip. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praises the arrangements. Security measures are strengthened, with special trains deployed to manage the crowds effectively and ensure smooth travel for pilgrims.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi with family (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by his family, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Tuesday, offering prayers and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Following the sacred ritual, Joshi expressed his admiration for the experience and lauded the excellent arrangements made for the event.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which concludes on February 26, has attracted record-breaking numbers, with over 540 million devotees attending in the first 36 days, according to officials. This world's largest religious gathering is seeing a mass of people flocking for spiritual purification in the famous holy confluence.

Security measures are paramount, with Police and CRPF working in unison to handle the crowd swell. Railway services are bolstered with special trains to ease pilgrim travel. CRPF Director General G P Singh praised the seamless coordination between security forces in ensuring public safety and effective crowd management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

