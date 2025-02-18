Record-Breaking Turnout at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by his family, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Tuesday, offering prayers and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Following the sacred ritual, Joshi expressed his admiration for the experience and lauded the excellent arrangements made for the event.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which concludes on February 26, has attracted record-breaking numbers, with over 540 million devotees attending in the first 36 days, according to officials. This world's largest religious gathering is seeing a mass of people flocking for spiritual purification in the famous holy confluence.

Security measures are paramount, with Police and CRPF working in unison to handle the crowd swell. Railway services are bolstered with special trains to ease pilgrim travel. CRPF Director General G P Singh praised the seamless coordination between security forces in ensuring public safety and effective crowd management.

(With inputs from agencies.)