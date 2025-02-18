Left Menu

Silent Return: The Heartbreaking Journey of Rohit from Dreams to Deportation

Rohit from Himachal Pradesh was deported from the US, dashing his family's hopes for a better future. Despite incurring a huge debt to send him abroad, he was trapped by deceitful agents. Now back in India, Rohit's family faces financial distress and emotional turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:08 IST
Rohit
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit, the only deportee from Himachal Pradesh in the latest batch sent back by the US, quietly returned to his native Milwan village in Indora, Kangra. His silent homecoming marked a somber turn for his family, visibly shattered by the experience.

Hopes for a brighter future turned bleak for Rohit's family who had accrued substantial debts to fund his journey to the US. Upon arriving in Amritsar, he was escorted back to his village under the watchful eyes of local authorities. His mother, Asha Rani, deeply distressed, lamented over their mounting debts.

Deceived by agents, Rohit's journey involved multiple countries over a year, and financial exploitation left his family in despair. Trapped in a web of deceit and extortion, Rohit's ordeal highlights the precarious paths of illegal immigration and its devastating personal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

