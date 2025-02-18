Left Menu

Punjab's Tax Revolution: Expanding the GST Horizon

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reported a significant increase in GST registrations, adding 46,338 new taxpayers in 2023-24. To promote compliance, various campaigns and IT-based modules have been implemented, including a pension portal for streamlined processing, promoting tax education, and rewarding compliant taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, announced a robust expansion in GST registrations, with 46,338 new taxpayers added in 2023-24. A targeted registration drive aims to broaden the tax collection base.

The finance department has undertaken extensive educational campaigns to improve taxpayer compliance, introducing awareness programs and engaging with industry professionals to facilitate understanding of GST filing procedures.

In an effort to enhance financial transparency, three new IT-based financial modules were launched, further ensuring pensioner's welfare and promoting a fair and accountable governance framework in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

