Punjab's Tax Revolution: Expanding the GST Horizon

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, announced a robust expansion in GST registrations, with 46,338 new taxpayers added in 2023-24. A targeted registration drive aims to broaden the tax collection base.

The finance department has undertaken extensive educational campaigns to improve taxpayer compliance, introducing awareness programs and engaging with industry professionals to facilitate understanding of GST filing procedures.

In an effort to enhance financial transparency, three new IT-based financial modules were launched, further ensuring pensioner's welfare and promoting a fair and accountable governance framework in Punjab.

