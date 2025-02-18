Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Earmarks Over Rs 498 Crore for Cyclone-Hit Farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Rs 498.80 crore relief package for 5.18 lakh farmers impacted by Cyclone Fengal. The cyclone affected 3.23 lakh hectares of crops across 18 districts. Farmers will receive Rs 8,500 to Rs 22,500 per hectare, credited directly to their bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a substantial relief package amounting to Rs 498.80 crore to assist 5.18 lakh farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Fengal.

The devastating cyclone struck in December 2024, damaging 3.23 lakh hectares of crops across 18 districts in Tamil Nadu. The relief measures include financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy and irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for long-term crops.

To expedite aid delivery, the relief amounts will be credited directly to farmers' bank accounts within a few days, as stated in an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

