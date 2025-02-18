INSV Tarini Triumphs: Celebrating Women's Maritime Prowess

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini successfully docked at Port Stanley at 05:15 IST on February 18, wrapping up the third and most difficult leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II voyage, according to a statement from the Indian Navy on Tuesday. This remarkable achievement highlights the determination and expertise of the women officers on board.

Throughout this phase of the expedition, which aims to spotlight gender empowerment and maritime proficiency, the team encountered three cyclones when navigating Point Nemo, also known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. They bravely passed the perilous Drake Passage before safely rounding Cape Horn, demonstrating their nautical resilience and skill.

Constructed aboard INSV Tarini, the journey began in Goa, India, and traversed the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans. Expected to engage with the local community in Port Stanley, the crew aims to share tales of their nautical adventures and India's naval legacy. Their expedition not only furthers maritime cooperation globally but also inspires aspiring women in defense and maritime roles, reinforcing India's commitment to create more inclusive opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)