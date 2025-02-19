Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drone Attack Disrupts Major Oil Pipeline

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia cut oil flows by 30-40%, causing significant disruption. The attack occurred before talks between the U.S. and Russia on the Ukraine war, with subsequent meetings agreed upon. Oil prices surged, reflecting the pipeline's critical role in global supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:21 IST
In a significant development, Russia reported a substantial disruption in oil flows through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) following a Ukrainian drone attack on a pumping station on Tuesday. The attack slashed the pipeline's throughput by 30-40%, impacting its role as a critical conduit for Kazakhstan's oil exports to the global market.

The incident coincided with high-stakes talks between U.S. and Russian officials aimed at finding resolutions to the conflict in Ukraine—talks that notably excluded Ukraine. Despite the setback, both parties have agreed to future discussions. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the damage extent and estimated repair durations, indicating potential long-term impacts on oil supply from the region.

The CPC pipeline, responsible for over 1% of the world's daily oil supply, is a vital component of energy infrastructure. Following the attack, crude oil prices jumped above $75 per barrel. The incident underscores the geopolitical risks in energy trade and the intricate ties among the stakeholders within the CPC consortium, including major U.S. companies and Russian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

