Eknath Shinde Calls for Shiv Sena Mobilization Ahead of Mumbai Municipal Polls

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde urges Shiv Sena workers to gear up for the municipal polls, highlighting the government's achievements and infrastructure projects. He criticizes the opposition for neglecting Shiv Sena's principles and calls for a unified effort to consolidate gains in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:47 IST
Maharasthra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/Shiv Sena). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rally at the NSCI Dome Center in Worli, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rallied Shiv Sena members to prepare for the upcoming municipal polls. Addressing the assembly after significant electoral victories, Shinde called for each ward to register 123 new party members and strengthen the party's grassroots presence.

Shinde highlighted the government's accomplishments, emphasizing cluster-based redevelopment, infrastructure advancements, and ongoing projects like the establishment of seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Mumbai. The Deputy CM took a swipe at opposition factions for corruption and praised the creation of health clinics and the ambitious Central Park project.

Positioning himself as a torchbearer for the late Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, Shinde criticized opponents for prioritizing power over principles. He affirmed Shiv Sena as a worker-centric party and celebrated the influx of new members. The rally concluded with confidence in the MahaYuti coalition's united stance against divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

