Madhya Pradesh Preps for Global Investors Summit 2025: A Gateway to Economic Growth

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded a strategic meeting aimed at ensuring the seamless execution of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, scheduled for February 24-25 at the Indira Gandhi National Human Museum Complex in Bhopal. The summit will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event and unveiling new industrial policies for Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav highlighted that the summit's MP Experience Zone will offer an immersive digital experience, showcasing the state's rich heritage and future ambitions. He instructed officials to coordinate meticulously to ensure a grand and fruitful event, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's potential as an investment hub. Yadav urged showcasing the state's industrial policies and infrastructure to entice investors, while hospitality will ensure a traditional welcome.

Bhopal is set to undergo beautification, including enhancements to Bhopal's lakes, which will feature boating activities for attendees, illustrating Bhopal's natural beauty. With participation from over 60 countries, including ambassadors and top industrialists, the summit promises to spotlight Madhya Pradesh's investment opportunities. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the event's preparations, seeing it as pivotal for economic and job growth in the region.

