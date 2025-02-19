Crackdown on Campus: Government College Students Suspended for Ragging

In a widening crackdown on ragging, seven students from Government College, Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, faced suspension on Wednesday. The suspension follows accusations of their involvement in ragging a junior student, who is now undergoing treatment for severe injuries, according to police reports.

Statements have been recorded from the victim, and authorities have been urged to lodge a First Information Report (FIR), said the student's father. Speaking to ANI, he confirmed that the incident escalated from what began as a 'fight between friends'.

Kerala's Minister of Higher Education, Dr. R Bindu, confirmed the immediate intervention of the anti-ragging cell and announced plans to establish a state-level unit to curb such activities. The case comes on the heels of similar reports from Kottayam Government Nursing College.

(With inputs from agencies.)