Blaze at Telangana Bus Depot: No Casualties Reported

A fire engulfed two buses at Kushaiguda bus depot in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri. Fire officials quickly brought the blaze under control, with no casualties reported. Initial investigations suggest engine overheating as the cause. Further details are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:55 IST
Visuals from the spot (Source- viral video) . Image Credit: ANI
In an alarming incident, two buses belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) were consumed by flames at the Kushaiguda bus depot located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana. According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported so far.

Fire personnel were quick to respond after receiving alerts about the blaze, managing to control the fire shortly after arriving at the scene. Officials have noted that the fire originated from a bus parked at the depot and subsequently spread to an adjacent bus.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire might have been caused by the overheating of the parked bus's engine, though further details are currently being awaited as inquiries continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

