Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Ayodhya Amid Maha Kumbh Festivities

Thousands of devotees are congregating in Ayodhya for prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Authorities have augmented security by zoning the city to manage the influx. The religious tourism boom reflects both reverence for Lord Ram and economic growth under PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:58 IST
Devotees Flock to Ayodhya Amid Maha Kumbh Festivities
Devotees throng Ayodhya to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devoted pilgrims are converging on Ayodhya, as the sacred city hosts a significant influx of visitors drawn by the Maha Kumbh festivities. Devotees from across the nation are visiting the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers and participate in holy rituals, including a ceremonial bath in the sanctified waters.

This surge in religious tourism has prompted local authorities to implement robust security measures. The city has been meticulously divided into six zones and 11 sectors to better manage the crowds, according to Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh. Heavy police deployment, including zone and sector-specific officers, ensures a controlled flow of pilgrims aiming for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Highlighting Ayodhya's transformation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the city's rising prominence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Statistics reveal a dramatic rise in visitors, from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to an anticipated 14-15 crore in 2024, showcasing both a deepening respect for religious faith and a catalyst for regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025