Devotees Flock to Ayodhya Amid Maha Kumbh Festivities

Thousands of devoted pilgrims are converging on Ayodhya, as the sacred city hosts a significant influx of visitors drawn by the Maha Kumbh festivities. Devotees from across the nation are visiting the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers and participate in holy rituals, including a ceremonial bath in the sanctified waters.

This surge in religious tourism has prompted local authorities to implement robust security measures. The city has been meticulously divided into six zones and 11 sectors to better manage the crowds, according to Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh. Heavy police deployment, including zone and sector-specific officers, ensures a controlled flow of pilgrims aiming for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Highlighting Ayodhya's transformation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the city's rising prominence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Statistics reveal a dramatic rise in visitors, from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to an anticipated 14-15 crore in 2024, showcasing both a deepening respect for religious faith and a catalyst for regional economic growth.

