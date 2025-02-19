Left Menu

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Fights to Retain Lok Sabha Seat Amid Legal Battle

Pro-Khalistani Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh petitions the Punjab High Court to attend Parliament sessions, fearing seat vacation due to absence. With 14 days left, Singh challenges his detention as politically motivated and argues for his constituents' voice in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:04 IST
Amritpal Singh, jailed Lok Sabha MP representing the Khardoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-stakes legal battle, jailed Lok Sabha MP and Pro-Khalistani leader, Amritpal Singh, has sought permission from the Punjab High Court to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Concerns are mounting that Singh may face a seat vacation due to his prolonged absence, as dictated by Article 101(4) of the Constitution.

According to this constitutional mandate, a parliamentary seat may be declared vacant if a member is absent without permission for over 60 days. Singh, the MP from Khardoor Sahib, has already missed 46 days, leaving just 14 days before his seat is at risk.

The court hearing on Singh's petition, filed while serving time in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, is anticipated soon. In his petition, Singh claims his detention, which began in March 2023 and has seen multiple extensions, is politically driven to undermine his influence and address issues faced by his 19 lakh constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

