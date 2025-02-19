Aboriginal Group Seeks Landmark Compensation from Mining Giant and Western Australia
The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation is seeking A$1.8 billion in compensation from Western Australia for damages caused by the Solomon mining hub operated by Fortescue. This case could set a precedent for future claims, affecting both economic and cultural elements of Indigenous lands.
An Aboriginal group is pursuing A$1.8 billion in compensation from Western Australia, related to mining activities authorized by the state for Fortescue, court documents revealed this week.
The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation claims damage to its land and heritage from the Solomon mining hub's operations.
Legal experts say the outcome could set new precedents for future Indigenous claims in Australia.
