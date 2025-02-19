Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Tribute to Valor and Leadership

Arvind Kejriwal joins Maharashtra leaders in paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary. Celebrations at Shivneri Fort highlighted his enduring legacy in valor, leadership, and governance. Plans for fort development and UNESCO enlistment were discussed by Maharashtra's top officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:43 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: X@arvindkejriwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Wednesday, marking his 395th birth anniversary. Using social media platform X, Kejriwal lauded Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of valor, self-respect, and bravery.

In his post, Kejriwal expressed reverence for Shivaji's indomitable courage, leadership, and determination for self-rule, stating, "Hail Bhavani, Hail Shivaji." Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, participated in the celebrations at Shivneri Fort in Junnar.

CM Fadnavis, addressing the public, vowed to develop and eliminate encroachments on Shivaji's forts. He said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior but also a good administrator. We are forming a task force to preserve his forts." Deputy CM Shinde highlighted efforts to enlist these forts, including Shivneri, as UNESCO World Heritage sites, underscoring their inspirational significance.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized Shivaji Maharaj's enduring influence and commitment to development, stating, "Several forts of Shivaji Maharaj inspire citizens. We will ensure no funding shortages for their development." The birth anniversary commemorates Shivaji Maharaj's influential reign, celebrated worldwide, honoring his contribution as a formidable warrior and wise ruler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

