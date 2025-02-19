Left Menu

Tragedy in Korba: Youth's Life Cut Short After Reprimand

A 19-year-old from Korba, Vikas Patel, reportedly committed suicide after being reprimanded by his father for spending money on alcohol instead of clothes. This tragic event unfolded after the family returned from voting in village elections. Authorities are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:49 IST
Tragedy in Korba: Youth's Life Cut Short After Reprimand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Korba district as a young man allegedly took his own life following a reprimand from his father about alcohol consumption.

The deceased, identified as 19-year-old Vikas Patel, was discovered hanging in his room in Pakariya village, under the jurisdiction of the Urga police station, on Monday. Authorities revealed that Patel's parents had given him Rs 2,000 to purchase new clothes, but he instead bought liquor.

After returning home from casting votes in panchayat elections, his parents found him intoxicated. His father, Sadhram, chastised him, warning of the consequences of alcohol addiction at a young age. Subsequently, Patel tragically ended his life. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025