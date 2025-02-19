Tragedy in Korba: Youth's Life Cut Short After Reprimand
A 19-year-old from Korba, Vikas Patel, reportedly committed suicide after being reprimanded by his father for spending money on alcohol instead of clothes. This tragic event unfolded after the family returned from voting in village elections. Authorities are investigating further.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Korba district as a young man allegedly took his own life following a reprimand from his father about alcohol consumption.
The deceased, identified as 19-year-old Vikas Patel, was discovered hanging in his room in Pakariya village, under the jurisdiction of the Urga police station, on Monday. Authorities revealed that Patel's parents had given him Rs 2,000 to purchase new clothes, but he instead bought liquor.
After returning home from casting votes in panchayat elections, his parents found him intoxicated. His father, Sadhram, chastised him, warning of the consequences of alcohol addiction at a young age. Subsequently, Patel tragically ended his life. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Korba
- youth
- suicide
- alcohol
- Chhattisgarh
- Patel
- family
- investigation
- incident
- panchayat
ALSO READ
Naxalites kill two men in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Chhattisgarh's Record Paddy Procurement: A Bumper Harvest
Arun Deo Gautam Steps In as Chhattisgarh's Acting DGP
Chhattisgarh Blast Injures Security Personnel Amid Rising Naxal Tensions
Three security personnel injured in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: police.