Tragedy in Korba: Youth's Life Cut Short After Reprimand

A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Korba district as a young man allegedly took his own life following a reprimand from his father about alcohol consumption.

The deceased, identified as 19-year-old Vikas Patel, was discovered hanging in his room in Pakariya village, under the jurisdiction of the Urga police station, on Monday. Authorities revealed that Patel's parents had given him Rs 2,000 to purchase new clothes, but he instead bought liquor.

After returning home from casting votes in panchayat elections, his parents found him intoxicated. His father, Sadhram, chastised him, warning of the consequences of alcohol addiction at a young age. Subsequently, Patel tragically ended his life. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)