Historic Delhi CM Swearing-In Set for Ramlila Maidan

Extensive traffic arrangements have been set in place in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister. According to DCP Traffic Saurabh Chandra, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories via social media to inform the public about city diversions expected during the event.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has expressed approval over the appointment of Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar as central observers for selecting the leaders of the Delhi Legislature Party. The event will also see participation from Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Later today, a meeting to elect the party's leader is scheduled at the BJP office. BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh analyzed the final arrangements for tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony, describing it as a historic event for the capital. He criticized AAP, attributing the election results to the public's rejection of alleged misgovernance.

The Ramlila Maidan ceremony is slated for 11 a.m., a significant occasion touted by Chugh as transformative under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Highlighting the people's role, he stated that ordinary citizens are prioritized at this event. He emphasized that the public celebration will be a testament to the capital's path to becoming a world-class city.

