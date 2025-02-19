Left Menu

Steady Markets Amidst Tariff Turmoil and Fed Anticipation

U.S. stock index futures remained mostly unchanged as investors await Federal Reserve meeting minutes and react to President Trump's new tariff threats. His proposed auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical tariffs join existing trade policies, impacting market dynamics. Traders are analyzing potential Fed rate cuts and company's earnings data for economic insight.

Updated: 19-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:59 IST
Steady Markets Amidst Tariff Turmoil and Fed Anticipation
President Donald Trump

In a week characterized by cautious market movements, U.S. stock futures displayed little change as investors brace for new tariff threats from President Donald Trump and the anticipated release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Traders are keenly observing both events for significant economic indicators.

President Trump's proposal to enforce 25% tariffs on automotive, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports further complicates the existing trade landscape. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell's comments highlight the watchful stance on inflation and employment metrics.

The market holds its breath for insights from the Federal Reserve's minutes, as mixed consumer data and steep retail sales declines weigh on economic forecasts. Wall Street's calibration is evident as indices like the S&P 500 recorded minor advancements, while corporate earnings reports signal varied performances ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

