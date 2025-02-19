India's Power Sector: A $700 Billion Investment for a Greener Future

Moody's Ratings has projected a massive $700 billion investment requirement for India's power sector over the next ten years. This substantial sum is crucial in transitioning the sector towards India's ambitious 2070 net-zero emissions target.

Currently responsible for 37% of the country's carbon emissions, the power sector is heavily reliant on coal-fired generation. Consequently, significant investments are needed in renewable energy, grid networks, and energy storage to facilitate decarbonization. Moody's estimates the annual investment needs to be around $53 billion to $76 billion until fiscal 2034-35.

The report underscores the necessity of public and private sector collaboration, with foreign capital essential to bridge funding gaps. Private sector participation is expected to remain robust, while government-owned enterprises expand their roles. As the economy is poised to grow at 6.5% per annum, investments will focus on increasing renewable capacity as coal-based generation expands due to a projected increase in power demand.

