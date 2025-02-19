Left Menu

India's Power Sector: A $700 Billion Investment for a Greener Future

India's power sector, a major carbon emitter, needs a $700 billion investment over the next decade to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, according to Moody's. The sector's transition from coal dependency to renewable energy and enhanced grid networks is crucial, with private and foreign capital playing key roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:35 IST
India's Power Sector: A $700 Billion Investment for a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Ratings has projected a massive $700 billion investment requirement for India's power sector over the next ten years. This substantial sum is crucial in transitioning the sector towards India's ambitious 2070 net-zero emissions target.

Currently responsible for 37% of the country's carbon emissions, the power sector is heavily reliant on coal-fired generation. Consequently, significant investments are needed in renewable energy, grid networks, and energy storage to facilitate decarbonization. Moody's estimates the annual investment needs to be around $53 billion to $76 billion until fiscal 2034-35.

The report underscores the necessity of public and private sector collaboration, with foreign capital essential to bridge funding gaps. Private sector participation is expected to remain robust, while government-owned enterprises expand their roles. As the economy is poised to grow at 6.5% per annum, investments will focus on increasing renewable capacity as coal-based generation expands due to a projected increase in power demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025