Torrent Urja 30 Powers Up for a Greener Future

Torrent Green Energy has launched a new subsidiary, Torrent Urja 30 Pvt Ltd, dedicated to renewable electricity generation. Officially registered in Ahmedabad, the company holds an authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh. Operations are yet to begin, as indicated in a regulatory filing.

Updated: 19-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:42 IST
Torrent Green Energy has announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Torrent Urja 30 Pvt Ltd, aimed at bolstering renewable energy electricity generation.

The company, incorporated on February 19, 2025, is registered in Ahmedabad with the Registrar of Companies, according to Torrent Power's recent regulatory filing.

Torrent Urja 30 holds both an authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh, although business operations have not yet commenced.

