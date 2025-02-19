Torrent Urja 30 Powers Up for a Greener Future

Torrent Green Energy has announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Torrent Urja 30 Pvt Ltd, aimed at bolstering renewable energy electricity generation.

The company, incorporated on February 19, 2025, is registered in Ahmedabad with the Registrar of Companies, according to Torrent Power's recent regulatory filing.

Torrent Urja 30 holds both an authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh, although business operations have not yet commenced.

