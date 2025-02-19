India Advances Towards Self-Reliance in Defense Manufacturing with Indigenous Innovations

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, revealed on Wednesday that India is making significant progress in indigenous production capabilities, including drones, as part of a broader ambition for the country to achieve 100% equipment production domestically. He highlighted patience, suggesting this goal could materialize over the next decade.

During a discussion with ANI, General Dwivedi elaborated on the growing number of domestic systems and the initiative to create viable alternatives to imported equipment. He noted that 40 Indian companies are currently involved in producing loitering munitions, with Rs 900 crore worth of equipment acquired.

A notable milestone is the Indian Army's acquisition of 480 indigenously developed loitering munitions, featuring over 75% indigenous content. This success exemplifies the country's aspiration to enhance its military arsenal with homegrown solutions.

General Dwivedi also commented on the Agniveer scheme, introduced by the government in June 2022, which recruits young men and women for four-year stints in the armed forces. This program replaces the outdated reservist system, with a potential extension for some personnel, and further supports careers in police forces.

On modern warfare, the Army Chief acknowledged the evolving landscape, spanning five generations of tactics from trench combat to AI-driven strategies. He emphasized the integration of AI, encouraging data consolidation to improve logistics. The SAMBANDH chatbot aims to enhance veteran communication, fostering a seamless connection with service members.

(With inputs from agencies.)