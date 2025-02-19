Pharma Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Woes

On Wednesday, many pharmaceutical stocks faced notable declines amid fresh tariff concerns, echoing across the market landscape.

The announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a 25% tariff imposition on automobile, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports proved detrimental, causing investor apprehension. Stocks like Dr Reddy's, Zydus Lifesciences, and Aurobindo Pharma saw declines by 2.63%, 2.47%, and 2.41% respectively.

The resulting pressure was palpable as the Nifty Pharma Index dipped 0.71% to 20,820, with index heavyweights, including Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Glenmark Pharma, bearing down under the weight of market uncertainty.

