Pharma Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Woes
Pharma stocks experienced significant declines due to concerns over new tariffs. Notably, Dr Reddy's, Zydus Lifesciences, and Aurobindo Pharma saw the largest drops. US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports sparked fears in the international trade markets.
On Wednesday, many pharmaceutical stocks faced notable declines amid fresh tariff concerns, echoing across the market landscape.
The announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a 25% tariff imposition on automobile, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports proved detrimental, causing investor apprehension. Stocks like Dr Reddy's, Zydus Lifesciences, and Aurobindo Pharma saw declines by 2.63%, 2.47%, and 2.41% respectively.
The resulting pressure was palpable as the Nifty Pharma Index dipped 0.71% to 20,820, with index heavyweights, including Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Glenmark Pharma, bearing down under the weight of market uncertainty.
